Blackfoot movie theater making progress

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 03:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:17 PM MDT

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Here's what it looked like back in February: 

And here it is today:
They took down a barn in the back and are getting started on putting two theaters there. They say things are happening fast and coming together.

"Now everybody else can see the vision I saw which is fun. People are coming in and say 'how did you see this?' but it's fun to have it really look like a movie theater," says Kent Lott, owner.

They're hoping to be open in mid-July but it could be a few weeks after that.

If you want to stay updated with their progress you can see their Facebook page.

