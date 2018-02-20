Exercise trackers helping to keep your heart healthy

Exercise trackers helping your heart...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Heart Disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the "Center for Disease Control." Your heart is the most important organ so it's important to take care of it. It's American Heart Month and what better way to keep your heart healthy than exercise.

Whether it's going for a walk or using an exercise bike it's important to keep your heart healthy. Popular products like the Apple watch, FitBit or MyZone can monitor your heart rate and let you know when to work a little harder and when to take it easy.

"Exercise has been shown as being one of the number one things you can do to have a healthy heart, along with proper diet," says Robby Denning, a personal trainer at Apple Athletic Club.

Exercise trackers can help you get the most our of your workout.

"It's human nature to think we're doing more than what we are doing. By using electronics to actually track our movements it keeps us in reality, are we even working out enough," says Denning.

And they can tell you when to slow down.

"If you're constantly injured, that's not good either. And you can use an exercise tracker to kind of figure out, what intensities can I workout and benefit my body and not just break it down."

The people over at Best Buy say fitness trackers are growing in popularity.

"There is a popularity among fitness trackers from different manufacturers. Especially over the past couple of months," says Marcey Edgley, sales associate.

They say it's the convenience of being able to monitor your heart from your smartphone or the device itself.

"Heart rate is a big deal, people want to know what their average heart rate is and if they're getting that heart rate that's really going to help them burn calories. You can track your steps, you can set alarms, reminders. Some of these devices allow you to follow on screen instructions," says Edgley.

What's important is that you're getting up and moving. Whether you're using an Apple watch, FitBit or MyZone, make sure you're working out and eating right to keep that heart healthy.