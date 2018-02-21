Free screenings and education at upcoming Heart and Health Fair

Free screenings and education at...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A day dedicated to your health--Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is offering their annual Heart and Health Fair this Saturday. This is free event running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Medical Office Building lobby.

Screenings and education will be offered on multiple topics, including diabetes and blood pressure.

Jessica Clements, EIRMC Spokesperson explained, “This started out as a health fair several years ago, and through the years it has morphed into something more, so there's a large heart component, heart and health component still, but we also have representations from pharmacies with medication review, wound care, stroke, back pain, and other areas."

Two seminars on back pain and peripheral artery disease will also be held.

You can find more information HERE.