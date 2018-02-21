This commonly overlooked issue could be something serious

BLOATING A SYMPTOM OF OVARIAN CANCER

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A common issue for women may be something more serious. According to a study from the U.K., only a third of women would see a doctor when they experience a major symptom of Ovarian Cancer, bloating.

Bloating is something that women regularly deal with but sometimes your body could be telling you something important.

"If it's something that persists and you can't otherwise explain, that is something that should be checked out by your medical provider," says Dr. Brad Adams, M.D., Teton Cancer Institute.

Doctors say one of the difficulties of diagnosing Ovarian Cancer is there aren't many symptoms but there are other things to look out for.

"People find they're eating normal amounts of food but yet they're losing weight. That can be a red flag, abdominal pain, pelvic pain that can't otherwise be explained. That can be a symptom of ovarian cancer," says Dr. Adams.

If detected early some cancers are curable.

"The other thing that's very important is to stay up to date with routine cancer screening."

Staying up to date on cancer screenings is important for both men and women.