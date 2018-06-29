Woman has 50 pound ovarian cyst removed

A woman in Alabama is recovering after her medical mystery was finally solved.

She had been struggling with pain and unexplainable weight gain for months.

She went to the doctor, but they didn't diagnose her accurately.

It turns out they missed a big detail -- an ovarian cyst that had grown to the size of a watermelon.

Kayla Rahn says persistent stomach issues that started last year impacted even the most normal day to day activities.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," said Rahn.

She was told by medical professionals the solution was simple. Lose weight.

"I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," said Rahn.

And to make matters worse, the 30-year-old was even getting asked the question no woman wants to hear from strangers.

"We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins walking out," said Rahn. "It was frustrating and rough."

In May when the pain had gotten overwhelming, Rahn's mother took her to the ER at Jackson hospital.

After a series of tests, a large mass was found in her ovary.

"I remember telling my mom I knew they were going to fix it," said Rahn. "I knew something was wrong."

You see in this picture what doctors removed during surgery... A 50-pound cyst.

"The technical diagnosis it was a mucinous cystadenoma. It is a benign condition," said Dr. Gregory Jones, an ob-gyn at Jackson Hospital:

Dr. Jones was in the operating room.

He says this is something he has seen before, but the size was surprising.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," said Dr. Jones.

Overall, Jones says Rahn's surgery was a success.

"We are very excited things went well for her," said Dr. Jones.

With this burden lifted this young woman a new lease on life.

"This dress actually I haven't been able to wear in a year," said Rahn.

Rahn's operation to remove the massive cyst was performed last month.