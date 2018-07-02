Animal shelter program to control cat population

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is on a mission to control the cat population. It's no secret that the shelter can get overcrowded sometimes.

TNR stands for trap, neuter, release. Staff from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter go out at night to catch cats.

"Set traps in different locations and then in the mornings I go around and collect the traps with cats in them. I transfer them to the vets, we get them fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and their left ear gets clipped so we know that they've been fixed and then they get released back into the community," says Kara Warner, Community Cat Coordinator for the animal shelter.

The idea for the program was brought to Idaho Falls by staff members.

"It started from going to a 'best friends' conference, myself and Gayle did, and we got inspired," says Danyelle Harker, an animal shelter employee.

"When we came back from the conference, we told everybody that what we were doing wasn't working and we had a mission to change our ways. So we put our feet to the ground and we applied for grants and we've gotten a couple of them so far," says Gayle Contreras, an animal shelter employee.

They say it's a good way to control the population and keep the cats where they're needed.

"We're still able to fix them, vaccinate them and get them back in the community where they're serving a purpose. They're keeping rodents under control, they're in a colony where they're cared for, they're fed, they're water, they have shelter and we don't have to euthanize them because it doesn't help control the population and it really stinks to put cats down when they're still serving a purpose," says Warner.

They say so far it's been making a difference.

"Reducing the euthanasia rate of the shelter has been fantastic. We went from 70 percent probably four years ago down to 23 percent for 2018 so far. It's been pretty extraordinary," says Harker.

"Not only is there a life saved in that, knowing my co-workers don't have to bear the burden of having to euthanize that animal for a pointless reason is awesome," says Warner.

