Biologists begin grizzly bear research trapping in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game officials will be trapping grizzly bears for research in the Upper Snake Region until the end of August.

This research is part of on-going efforts required by the 2016 Conservation Strategy for the Grizzly Bear in the Yellowstone Ecosystem to monitor grizzly bears.

When trapping operations are being conducted, the area around the trap site will be marked with bright warning and closure signs.

It is important you respect these signs and not enter posted areas.

Trapping will primarily take place in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest within the caldera in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range and the Cave Falls area near the Wyoming border.

Captured bears are sedated and handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

Bears that meet criteria are fitted with a radio collar.

By observing radio-collared females, officials are able to document age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival and how often females produces a litter.

Data collected from both sexes allow IDFG to estimate survival among different sex and age classes, causes of mortality, and gain a better understanding of habitat use and food habits.