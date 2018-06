IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter will be closed Wednesday, June 27 until 3:00 p.m. for cleaning.

Shelter employees invite you to stop by the shelter around 8:00 a.m. in the morning to help move the dogs out of the kennels and maybe walk them while employees are deep cleaning.

The shelter is located at 2450 Hemmert Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.