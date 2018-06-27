Community-wide scavenger hunt set for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Rocks & Shelley Rocks teamed up with the Snake River Animal Shelter for a community-wide scavenger hunt at the Snake River Animal Shelter on Saturday.

Anyone can participate in the scavenger hunt for fun, but if you do not pre-register, you can not qualify for prizes.

You can register at the Snake River Animal Shelter during business hours or the morning of the hunt between 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. No one will be permitted to begin the scavenger hunt after 11 a.m.

Registration costs $5 per person, and groups can have up to 5 people.

There will be first, second and third place winners for the scavenger hunt as well as a second chance drawing.

Prize winners are based on completion time and will be announced during the event following the scavenger hunt at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 1 p.m.

There will be free hot dogs and fun activities.

Some of the events include:

Walk a dog and find a rock

Free hot dogs

Rock silent auction

Tie dye shirt making for $5-$8

Free face painting

$1 games

A drawing for anyone who donated painted rocks, dog food, cat food, other animal items, cash donation or any other item the shelter may use.

There will also be another event at the Family Dollar in Shelley beginning at 9 a.m.

There will be free rock painting and face painting.

You can also donate dog food, cat food or any other animal item at this location, and everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing.

The winners will be drawn and announced in Shelley.

In addition to these activities, North Bingham County Library will be doing a Children's Cake Walk Fundraiser ($1 entry), there will be a Pepsi & Coke swag raffle and balloons for kids.