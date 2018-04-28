Crash blocks overpass in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Idaho State Police report no major injuries in a semi accident on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, Friday afternoon.

ISP says, "Buddy McCuistion, 36, of Jerome, was driving a 2009 Kenworth semi. Richard Blanchard, 58, of Ashville AL, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi. The southbound lanes were congested with traffic. When traffic came to a stop, McCuistion hit the back of Blanchard's vehicle. McCuistion and Blanchard were both wearing seatbelts.

The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours."

--------

Earlier Story:

Idaho State Police is currently investigating a commercial vehicle property damage crash on the U.S. Highway 91 and Interstate 15, exit 89, overpass.

ISP reports the crash has blocked the road.

Traffic is being diverted southbound at exit 89, south of Blackfoot.