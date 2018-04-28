Ammon transitioning to water-metered billing

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The city of Ammon is moving to water-metered billing.

Meters have been installed at homes and businesses in Ammon for quite some time, but now the city will be transitioning to actually using them.

The test period starts with the April billing. It is meant to give Ammon water customers a good idea of how much water they are using, so they can make any adjustments if they would like.

The first 7,000 gallons of water will be provided at a fixed rate of $30. Every thousand gallons more than that will be an additional $1.25.

Customers are not being charged during the test period and regular water rates apply during this time frame. Metered rates during this period are only being provided to allow customers to adjust their usage. A letter is being sent in customers bills.

The city will be hosting town meetings at city hall every second Wednesday at 7 p.m., starting May 9, as demand dictates.

You can read the full letter from the city of Ammon below: