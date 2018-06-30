Blackfoot Fourth of July celebrations begin this weekend

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you're looking for some Fourth of July fun before Wednesday, Blackfoot has got you covered. The city's celebrations started today with swimming, vendors, fishing, even a petting zoo, all located at Jensen Grove.

"It kind of starts that weekend off of getting ready for the Fourth," said Richard Johnson, a Celebrate Blackfoot volunteer. "You know, a lot of people come from out of town, they want to have something to do on the weekend. We provide that prime opportunity to come out here and have some good entertainment over the weekend here."

Tomorrow's events include something for the whole family. The petting zoo will be open again, a watermelon eating contest, music and more. It's an opportunity for the town to come together and celebrate.

"As far as this weekend is what we're showing for this area and how beautiful the sky can be above us," said David Brunner, attending and volunteering at Celebrate Blackfoot. "And how excited we can be because of this place being a free place in the world where we can show that you can enjoy and honor at the same time with fireworks and special events."

One of those special events is the snowmobile races starting at 10 a.m. They are returning after a three year hiatus.

"It's unique," said Eric Loosli, whose wife, Mindie Loosli, is running the races. "That's why it's exciting. Even the riders, they're saying, I can ride my sled, you know, in June. So they're out here and just have a good time and have fun."

The celebration will conclude tomorrow night with fireworks starting around 10:10 p.m.