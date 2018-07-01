Boise Police say stabbing suspect targeted a child's party

Ada County Sheriff's Office Timmy Kinner, 30, Los Angeles

Ada County Sheriff's Office Timmy Kinner, 30, Los Angeles

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:

A man accused of stabbing nine people, including six children, at a Boise apartment complex targeted a 3-year-old girl's birthday party, police said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said the 3-year-old girl was one of those hurt in the attack, along with two 4-year-olds, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old, and three adults who tried to intervene in the attack.

Bones said that Timmy Kinner returned Saturday evening to "exact vengeance."

--

Original Story:

Boise Police have identified the suspect in a Saturday night stabbing incident as Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, California.

Kinner is being held in the Ada County Jail on 9 counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

Of the nine victims, six children were injured in the attack at a Wylie Lane Apartment Complex. Four of the victims received life-threatening injuries.

Kinner had been a temporary resident at the complex until he was asked to leave on Friday. Although the complex houses refugees, police said Kinner is not a refugee. His motives and reasons for the attack are still under investigation.

Boise Police Chief William Bones said officers were called to the apartment complex at Wylie Lane and State Street at 8:46 p.m. Saturday. They quickly located the suspect and took him into custody at 8:50 p.m.

Nine victims were located inside and outside the apartments. He said the victims included members of the Boise refugee community.

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack. This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” said Boise Police Chief William Bones. "Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."