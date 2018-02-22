Bonneville School District holding hiring event Thursday

Bonneville School District 93 holding...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 is holding a hiring fair to fill positions. They are looking for teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, substitutes and several other positions.

"With Thunder Ridge opening this Fall, then we also have additional custodians we need to hire, additional kitchen workers," Scott Woolstenhulme, Assistant Superintendent for Bonneville School District 93, said. "And so really, we're trying to recruit for all those positions."

The district administrators say they hire about 100 to 120 teachers each year and are still looking to fill 40 to 50 spots. They are also looking for about 10 custodians and five or so kitchen workers. They say if you like making a difference in kids' lives, these are great professions.

"Education is a great profession," Woolstenhulme said. "So people from our bus drivers, kitchen workers. Really the reason to go to work for a school district is you get to make a difference in the lives of kid every day. And it's a great profession to be in."

The hiring fair is tomorrow, February 22, from 4-6 pm inside the main entrance of Hillcrest High School in Ammon. Make sure to take your resume.