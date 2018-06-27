Officials release identity of roofer who fell and died

Roofer dies after falling

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6/27/18: The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who succumbed to his injuries after he fell off the roof he was working to repair.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Salvador Hidalga of Boise, ID.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.



ORIGINAL:

A man succumbed to his injuries after he fell off the roof he was working to repair.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department and EMS responded to the 4100 block of E. Fairview Dr. in Ammon to a report of an injured man Tuesday around 10:38 a.m.

The man was employed by a roofing company doing repairs on the residence at the time of the incident.

Other employees attended to the victim and began CPR while emergency personnel was en route.

After deputies and medical personnel arrived at the residence, they continued life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim.



The man succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Out of respect for the family, the victim's name has not been released.