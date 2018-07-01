Busiest week of fireworks sales begin in Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With Independence Day on Wednesday, people are out and about preparing. One of the most popular purchases this week will be fireworks.

Only available to purchase for the holiday from June 15th until the July 5th, the bulk of the sales will take place between the 2nd and 4th.

It estimated that, nationwide, over 260 million pounds of consumer fireworks will be purchased and lit over the course of the week.

The fireworks that are available for regular purchase are very different from the ones you might see at shows and town organized events. Consumer fireworks are much smaller and less powerful than the industrial ones, which are "basically artillery shells."

In Pocatello a burn ban is in effect. This doesn't prevent citizens from using fireworks within the limits of the city, but requires them not to shoot of any fireworks in areas where brush or wildfires could easily start on the outskirts of the city.