Local gun club providing a unique experience

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shooting is a sport that many in our area enjoy. The Cedar Hills Gun Club in Blackfoot is considered to be one of the most unique and state of the art in our area.

The Cedar Hills Gun Club is popular among many in southeastern Idaho.

"I think our terrain is what makes us unique. You don't see a lot of sporting clay courses that have this type of terrain. And I've shot courses here, Utah, New Mexico, and this is pretty unique cover we have," says James Martin, who has been a member for five years.

"The targets are excellent, everybody's friendly and everybody has a good time," says Bark Garnsey, a member who lives in Rigby.

"This is very satisfying, a lot of comradery and it's a great sport," says Jake Black, a member who recently joined the board of directors for the club.

Guests can shoot inside at the indoor handgun area or in the indoor 5 stand. You can drive or walk to the different shooting stations. When you want to shoot, you just put in your card with preloaded rounds.

There have been improvements over the years that started with a five-year plan.

"I had an investor come to me and say 'you know I'd like to be able to do something for you but I need to have an idea of what you want to do. So I worked with several individuals and we put together a master plan with five-year goals. And a lot of that master plan expanded all of the ranges, plus included a sporting clay course, build a new five stand building and we're still continuing our expansion, doing those things," says Jed Taylor, president of the gun club.

He says it's hard work but seeing the growth makes it all worth it.

"Well you have a passion for the sport and it's rewarding to see how it's progressing. There's a lot of challenges being the president but you think it's your time to give back and you just have to put some time into it," says Taylor.

They're also starting league shoots for the summer. If you would like to learn more or become a member of the Cedar Hills Gun Club here is the link to their website.