Chick-Fil-A employee saves customer's life

AUSTIN, Texas - A Chick-Fil-A employee proved that not all heroes wear capes when he saved the life of a choking customer.

The entire thing was caught on surveillance video Saturday evening.

You can see a customer appear to start choking on his food when a woman leaps out of her seat to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save him.

Despite her efforts, the woman was not able to relieve the man from choking.

Chick-Fli-A employee Hunter Harris stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver. He successfully saved the man's life.