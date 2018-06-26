News

Chick-Fil-A employee saves customer's life

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 04:12 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 04:12 PM MDT

AUSTIN, Texas - A Chick-Fil-A employee proved that not all heroes wear capes when he saved the life of a choking customer.

The entire thing was caught on surveillance video Saturday evening.

You can see a customer appear to start choking on his food when a woman leaps out of her seat to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save him.

Despite her efforts, the woman was not able to relieve the man from choking. 

Chick-Fli-A employee Hunter Harris stepped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver. He successfully saved the man's life.

