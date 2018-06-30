Col. Oliver North and Lt. Gov. Brad Little speak at GOP convention

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Friday night was night two of the Idaho Republican Party Convention in Pocatello. It was a packed house inside Holt Arena as every table filled up for the sold out dinner to hear Lt. Colonel Oliver North.

North spoke about the growth in membership of the NRA and about how he hopes to double that from 6 million to 12 million members while he's president. He said the left side doesn't get it when it comes to second amendment rights - and that in shooting tragedies, the blame doesn't lie with guns, it lies with the shooters.

He talked of the leadership changes in NRA, joking, "We've now gone from Moses to the U.S. Marines," speaking about one of its former presidents Charlton Heston, who played Moses in "The 10 Commandments."

North spoke about the benefits of electing a Republican, pro-NRA leader, like Brad Little, to governor's office.

He talked about how Little is ranked highest in NRA ratings and his Democratic opponent, Paulette Jordan, received the lowest NRA grade, based on their stances on things like gun control and reform.

”Paulette Jordan sounds perfect for office - in San Francisco," North said. "But if you want a governor that’s fit for Idaho and represents its values, there’s no choice but Brad Little.”

Lt. Governor Brad Little also spoke before North and mentioned Idaho's strong support of second amendment rights.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden gave his thoughts on the issue.

"The 2nd amendment is the 2nd amendment of the Constitution of the United States," he said. "It’s part of our history, it’s part of who were are. I took an oath to uphold that constitution and that’s a responsibility that we all have. There are things that happen in the world that are really untoward with guns but at the same time, it’s important that we maintain those freedoms and those rights that we have.”

Lt. Gov. Brad Little spoke of Idaho's success before North took the stage.

Little spoke of how Idaho leads the nation in jobs, income and is one of the most fiscally solid states in the U.S.

He said none of these things are accidents, but that it's due to Republican control in the governor's office and how the Republicans are looking forward to November and the general election, in the hopes of keeping it that way.

“Idaho is a very, very advantageous position compared to most other states," he described. "Our opportunities for kids to stay here, increasing incomes, the fact that we don’t have any debt, the fact that we had a big tax cut last year - all the fundamental under pinnings of our party are being represented here by the people here and we’ve had 24 years of republican control in the governor’s office and I think that’s part of the reason Idaho is in the great shape we’re in.”

The convention continues through Saturday as well.