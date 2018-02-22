Commission to select new Fremont County County magistrate

Judge Gilman Gardne

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eleven applicants are being reviewed to succeed Fremont County Magistrate Judge Gilman Gardner. The 7th Judicial District Magistrates Commission will select a new judge during a meeting in St. Anthony on April 27.

Gardner plans to retire from the post at the end of July. He has served as a magistrate since January 2, 2013.

The eleven applicants for the post include Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Gary Butikofer, Driggs Attorney Faren Zane Eddins, Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Kent Godfrey, Boise attorneys Rachel M. Hamilton and Daniel J. Luker, Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch, Idaho Falls Conflict P.D. Neal Spencer Randall, Malad City Attorney Dustin Smith, Deputy Attorney General Russell Spencer, Ammon attorney Steven Wetzel, and Canyon County public defender Andrew Robert Woolf of Nampa.

Practicing attorneys across the state will be sent questionnaires on the applicants. The general public can submit questionnaires for consideration as well.

Here is the form. Fremont County Magistrate Form_20180222115528

Or, you may obtain one from the Fremont County clerk of the district court at 151 W. 1st North, St. Anthony, Idaho, 83445 or by calling 208-624-7332.

Comments must be received by the clerk no later than March 23, 2018.