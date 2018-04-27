Community Food Basket receives $13,000 donation

Wackerli Subaru presented a check for over $13,000 to the Community Food Basket Thursday.

Wackerli Subaru presented a check for over $13,000 to the Community Food Basket Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Wackerli Subaru presented a check for over $13,000 to the Community Food Basket Thursday.

Wackerli Subaru is one of hundreds across the country donating a combined 21.8 million dollars to national and local charities as part of the 2017 Share the Love event that is held at the end of the year allowing buyers to donate $250 when purchasing or leasing a vehicle.

“At Subaru of America, we share a passion with our retailers and Subaru owners for positively impacting local communities nationwide, and nowhere is that more evident than through our annual Share the Love event,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are incredibly proud to have donated more than $118 million to national and local organizations that benefit the causes our customers care most about throughout the life of this beloved campaign.”

Community Food Basket has served 11,357 families with emergency food provisions in 2017 and a total of 45,065 individuals, including 19,187 children under 17. They are on pace this year to serve 12,132 families, making every contribution so much more important.