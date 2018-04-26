Ex-teacher convicted of sex charge sentenced for shoplifting

Katie Marcus

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A former Douglas and Cody special education teacher who was convicted of having sex with an underage student was given six months of probation for shoplifting last year.



The Powell Tribune reports 37-year-old Katie Marcus pleaded guilty earlier this month to misdemeanor shoplifting, which occurred while she was on probation for her 2016 conviction.



Marcus was sentenced to supervised probation for up to five years for third-degree sexual molestation of a minor. The conviction could be wiped from her record upon completion of probation.



Defense attorney Lindsey Krause says Marcus' probation was upgraded to a form of house arrest for a period, but Converse County prosecutors did not revoke the prior deal.



According to court documents, Marcus attempted to steal about $157 worth of items from a Cody Walmart.