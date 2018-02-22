Idaho Falls man charged after summer boat crash

Michael Kingston

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 63-year-old Idaho Falls man made an initial appearance in Bonneville County Magistrate Court on Tuesday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of two Utah residents during a boating accident on August 21, 2017.

Prosecutors say Michael Kingston negligently operated a boat on Blacktail Recreation area at Ririe Reservor.

According to an original report from Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitnesses News, while completing a turn on the water, Kingston, 68-year-old Neal Jenkins and 65-year-old Elaine Jenkins were ejected, then struck by the boat as it turned in circles around them. When the boat finally stopped, nearby boaters were able to bring all three to the boat ramp and start life-saving efforts.

Elaine Jenkins died at the scene, and Neal Jenkins was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance but died at the hospital later in the day.

Kingston's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7 at 1:30 p.m.