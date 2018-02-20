Crime Tracker

Man charged with sexual abuse of 76-year old woman

Posted: Feb 20, 2018

Updated: Feb 20, 2018

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 38-year-old Rexburg man has been charged with felony sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Rexburg Police say Brandon Brent Bowcut was working as a CNA at the Carriage Cove Care Center at 410 West 1st North in Rexburg. The facility is a medical rehabilitation center.

According to reports, Bowcut violated policy requiring another person to be in the room while he was treating a 76-year-old woman. The felony complaint alleges he inappropriately touched the woman while she was sedated.

