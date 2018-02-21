Man pleads not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A Montana man pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court to the alleged aggravated vehicular homicide of his daughter.



The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports Brian Harley Fletcher of Sand Springs, Montana, also pleaded not guilty to alleged failure to maintain a single lane of travel and two counts of failure to secure a child in a child restraint in Sweetwater County 3rd District Court in Green River, Wyoming.



A cash or surety bond of $100,000 was continued.



Fletcher has filed a demand for a speedy trial. The trial is set for May 7.



A Wyoming Highway Patrol affidavit says Fletcher's 8-year-old daughter died in a single-vehicle crash east of Rock Springs in 2016. Fletcher was the driver.



A chemical test of Fletcher's blood allegedly showed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and alprazolam (Xanax).