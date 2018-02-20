More assaults reported near BYU-Idaho campus

MGN Online

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Here's the original email BYU-Idaho released:

Reports of Sexual Battery Near Campus

Last night, Rexburg Police received three calls about a man making unwanted sexual advances and contact toward three different women who were walking home alone. If you have any information that may help police find the alleged assailant, you are encouraged to contact Rexburg Police at 208-359-3000. Students who wish to have a personal escort to their apartments after dark may call Campus Security at 208-496-3000. Please visit the http://emergency.byui.edu/sexual-misconduct/ to learn more about how to respond to a sexual assault situation and resources to help victims of sexual abuse. If you have additional concerns or needs please contact the BYU-Idaho Title IX Office at 208-496-9209.

Clarification:

The newly reported battery cases occurred on Thursday night.

While police reports indicate the incidents happened on University property, BYU-Idaho officials say they did not occur on campus.



ORIGINAL STORY:

Rexburg Police are investigating additional reports of battery on the BYU-Idaho campus. Police have identified suspects in connection with the case.



At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, a female college student reported a man ran up behind her on University property, slapped her right buttock cheek and continued running. She said the man yelled "sorry" and attempted to jump into a silver passenger car. She said there were several high school aged men in the car. She said the man chased the vehicle and jumped into it as it drove off.



The victim said the vehicle was traveling northbound on 1st West. She said a male passenger in the right-front passenger seat waved to the victim.



A little later, another assault was reported. A woman said she was walking with friends when a man approached her and grabbed her buttocks, then ran away and jumped into the back seat of a car. The suspect was described as a short, light-haired man.



Rexburg Police say a possible suspect is in custody and investigation is continuing.



Also Friday, Police spoke to a person who said a suspicious person was seen on campus after BYU-Idaho sent out a warning e-mail and text to students regarding recent assaults on campus. There was no apparent crime involved in that report.



Four male juveniles from Teton City are being questioned in connection with the incident. They will meet with police and their female victims before charges are filed.