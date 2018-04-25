Crime Tracker

Pocatello man arrested on drug charges after routine traffic stop

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 10:30 AM MDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 12:16 PM MDT

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pocatello man on drug charges Tuesday.

Pocatello Police said an officer pulled over Ashlee Heaven Huber, 20, near the intersection of Pearl and Pershing at around 4:45 p.m. Huber was found to be in possession of prescription pills without a prescription and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also questioned her passenger. Erick Jesse Estrada, 24, was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, several prescription pills without the prescription and numerous items of drug packaging, weighting and use paraphernalia.  

Huber was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Estrada was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance.

