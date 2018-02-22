Prisoner's death ruled a suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has determined there was no evidence of criminal negligence in the death of 39-year-old Mosiah Prettypaint while he was in custody at the Bonneville County Jail on January 7.

Investigation determined Prettypaint used a blanket to choke himself and positioned his body in such a way that the weight of his body would continue to choke him once he lost consciousness.

The investigation found that jailers on duty acted properly that there were no other persons involved in the incident.

Prettypaint was arrested by Idaho Falls Police on December 27 and transferred to the Bonneville County Jail. On December 31, Prettypaint was transferred to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after complaining of seizures. During transport back to jail, Prettypaint reached through an open window, opened a door, and jumped out of the moving vehicle in an effort to escape. He was returned to the jail a short time later.

Prettypaint was placed on suicide watch on January 1 and attempted to suffocate himself. Jail staff intervened. There were no further incidents until January 7.

The Bonneville County Coroner's Office has ruled his death a suicide.