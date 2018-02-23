Prosecutor: Boise police shooting of man justified

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A prosecutor has ruled that Boise Police officers were justified when they wounded a Meridian man during a parking lot confrontation last fall.



KTVB reports that Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced the decision Thursday, five months after 22-year-old Dakota Morris was shot.



Boise Police said at the time that officers were responding to a report of two people acting "suspiciously" inside a Jack in the Box.



Pollice say when officers arrived at the fast-food restaurant Morris fled, prompting a chase through parking lots and behind businesses.



Police say Morris brandished a fire arm and was shot. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.



He was arrested on felony charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to appear. He has pleaded not guilty.