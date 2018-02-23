Report: Idaho ranks 19th in firearm deaths

MGN Online

A financial news website reports Idaho ranks #19 in the nation in firearm deaths per 100,000 people. 24/7 Wall St. examined 2016 firearm-related deaths.



The research included death data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, violent crime rates from the FBI's 2016 Uniform Crime Report and poverty rates from the U.S. Census Bureau.



Idaho's statistics indicated 14.6 people per 100,000 died from all types of firearm-related causes in 2016. There were 242 firearm deaths, including 215 suicides. Idaho's poverty rate also ranks 19th highest at 14.4 percent.



Wyoming was rated #11 in firearm deaths with a death rate of 17.5 per 100,000. There were 101 firearm deaths. 87 were suicides. Wyoming's poverty rate is 11.3 percent, 14th lowest in the country.



At 23 deaths per 100,000 population, the number one state in firearm deaths was Alaska which recorded 177 deaths in 2016. 113 were recorded as suicides.



You can find the original report HERE.