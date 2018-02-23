Rexburg police encouraging residents to lock up

Police encourage residents to lock up

REXURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rexburg police are urging residents to be more vigilant about locking up their doors. Some BYU-Idaho students don’t realize the damage that could come from not locking their apartments or vehicles.

Even though Rexburg was named the 12th safest city in the United States, that doesn’t mean residents should get comfortable with not locking up their property.

Sergeant Gary Hagen explained, "College students as well they assume that this is a safe town in Rexburg, which for the most part it is extremely safe."

But the RPD is encouraging residents to take steps to ensure their safety by surveying their homes, and looking for entry areas hidden from view, checking on exterior safety, making sure every door has at least two locking devices, with at least one being a deadbolt, and locking vehicles and removing any valuables if parked outside.

Students like Sami Coleman are already taking these steps to remain safe.

"Me and my roommates lock our door every night to ensure our safety, because you never know what could happen," said Coleman.

Sergeant Hagen continued, "We encourage everybody to lock doors whether it's their vehicles or their residents especially here in a college town a lot of people take advantage of the fact that they're college students."

Simple steps that could save you from becoming a victim of theft.

If you see any suspicious activity or want to schedule a home security assessment, you can contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.