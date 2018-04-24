US Marshals seek man wanted for robbery

Sean Patrick McKinney

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 2:45 p.m. The Pocatello Police Department reports Sean Patrick McKinney is wanted in connection to a residential robbery that occurred in Pocatello on March 31, 2018 and an unrelated incident where he was in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on March 30, 2018.

McKinney was reported to be armed with a knife during the robbery incident officials said.

According to police, two suspects related to both of these incidents have already been arrested.

PPD said do not approach or attempt to contact McKinney but contact law enforcement immediately to alert officers of his location, associate and/or vehicle.

Any relevant information about McKinney's whereabouts should be forwarded to Detective Sampson, Sgt. Diekemper with the Pocatello Police Department or the US Marshals Office at 208-317-2904.

ORIGINAL:

The Pocatello Police Department reports Sean Patrick McKinney is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

McKinney is described as a white male, 5 foot 8 inches weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes.

According to the DOJ, he has a "208" tattoo on his left hand, tattoos on his chest and a tattoo of his last name on his back.

Officials said McKinney has violent tendencies and has been known to carry a firearm.

If you see McKinney, do not approach him and call the US Marshals Service at 208-317-2904 immediately.