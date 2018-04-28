Downey woman dies in rollover crash

BANNOCK COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) - A 77-year-old woman from Downey died after a rollover crash in Bannock County Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say, Cherie K. Morse of Downey, was driving southbound on Old Malad Highway just after 1 p.m., when she failed to negotiate the curve near Cherry Creek Road. Morse drove off the shoulder, where the vehicle rolled. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

ISP says Morse was not wearing a seatbelt. This crash was investigated by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.