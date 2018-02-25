Dream Big STEM event draws hundreds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Hundreds gathered to take part in a day dedicated to engineering. The Museum of Idaho and Colonial Theater held the “Dream Big” event, focusing on the “E” in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

A free screening of the engineering film “Dream Big” was presented which Mayor Rebecca Casper saw last year in Washington D.C. Casper wanted to have it shown in Idaho Falls this year.

The film celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering. Casper hopes this film will inspire youth and families in our community.

Casper stated, “It actually I think does a wonderful job in the film of showing that engineering is not sitting around solving math problems...that there are real life human solutions that are solved or addressed by those STEM-based careers.”

This day was dedicated to better educating the public on how engineering affects us on a local level.

Casper continued, "I'm hoping that this will be a hook for the kids who watch it, and help them to literally dream big, and think about our planet, and ways that they can impact it through becoming more educated, and using their education to do good."

There were also presentations and demonstrations by local engineers geared at showing how careers like engineering impact our community.



