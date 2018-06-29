E. coli detected in Hagerman rest area water

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) said E. coli bacteria were found in the Hagerman Rest Area water supply, which is south of Hagerman on U.S. 30.

ITD found the bacteria during routine quarterly testing.

The rest area will remain open, but drinking fountains are shut off while ITD works with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to investigate the cause and fix the issue.

If you are in the area, you need to boil water before drinking it, or use bottled water.

The public will be informed when the tests show no bacteria is present and the boil order has been lifted.

ITD hopes to fix the problem within seven days.

For more information, you can call please ITD at 208-886-7808 or the Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.