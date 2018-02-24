Aberdeen schools operate under security after reports of student with weapon on campus

Aberdeen school district on soft...

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Students in Aberdeen district schools moved through their classes Friday under a "soft lockdown."

School officials started the day under those conditions and continued through the day. Aberdeen Middle School Principal Ann Mennear said in a letter to parents, administration planned to continue the practice through next week as an investigation into an incident regarding a student having a weapon on campus more than a week ago continues.

According to her letter, "School and district administration, in conjunction with the Aberdeen Police Department are in the process of investigating reports of a student having a weapon on campus. That student has been suspended and I plan to follow through with the remedies available to me."

Mennear continues, "The student no longer has the weapon, and we have been informed that there are no weapons in the home."

The superintendent said under a "soft lockdown," teachers are put on alert and monitor students at all times. Students can come and go but nobody else can. All doors, including classroom doors and fire doors, are locked.

Students were allowed to board busses at the usual time, under usual protocol, to return home Friday afternoon.

Mennear stated that the school is committed to the safety of all students and staff.

The superintendent for the school district, Jane Ward, said the soft lockdown will likely stay in place until the investigation is wrapped up.

Ward said the school district is working with both police and the school's attorneys to move forward and handle it effectively.

