Bonneville students cook with JessiKa Jenson

Bonneville County students cook with JessiKa Jenson

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's not every day you get to cook with an Olympic athlete. The students in Bonneville School District 93's FLITTE program, which stands for Fostering Learning Independence Through Transitional Experiences, were able to cook with JessiKa Jenson.

"We spent four weeks studying the Olympics, the different sports, and different countries. So, we are lucky to have our own local athlete come and participate with us today," says Heather Gerard, Coordinator of FLITTE.

It started with a question and answer session.

"It was really fun, they were interested in my Olympic experience and it was fun to share that with them," says JessiKa Jenson.

Then to cooking, on the menu: taco salad.

"She told us she loves tacos and she loves salad and we've had tacos a couple times before so we decided why not combine the two," says Britton Robertson, student.

The message was to for students to reach their goals.

"It's just a way for me to give back to my community and be a role model for my community. To show these kids they can go for their dreams if they work hard and are motivated and believe in themselves," says Jenson.

"It's been amazing, I've loved doing this. She has been helpful to me wanting to have my dreams come true more," says Robertson.

JessiKa was in Bonneville County today, but tomorrow she will be at the White House with other Olympic athletes meeting President Donald Trump.