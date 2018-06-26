CEI to offer classes in Salmon

CEI Facebook

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The College of Eastern Idaho is now offering classes in Salmon.

Two general education classes will be taught this fall at the Salmon Valley Business and Innovation Center.

Local instructors will teach English 101 and Humanities 101 as face-to-face classes.

Those classes are GEM classes, so they will transfer to any state institution in Idaho.

The semester runs August 20 to December 6.

You can call 208-756-1551 to pre-register before July 15.