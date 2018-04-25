D93 discusses new middle school name, mascot, colors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 met Wednesday to talk about the new middle school to be built next to the new Thunder Ridge High School.

Boundaries for the new middle school are expected to be the same as the high school boundaries.

It is early in the planning process, but names, mascot and colors are already being discussed through public surveys.

"What really started the discussion was weather we should simply name it Thunder Ridge Middle School after the high school," said Assistant Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme. "There are some school districts that surround us like Rigby and Madison where the middle school name is the same as the high school, so that was the first question."

But the district sent out a survey to the public, students and parents, and about a three to one margin felt the middle school should have its own name.

The district then started working on putting together a committee so they can propose a name to the school board to approve.

The details of the new middle school will be ironed out over the summer with the new name being finalized by the new school year this fall.