Eighth grader selected to be Pocatello Mayor for a Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Community Charter School eighth grader Jack Donovan will be Pocatello's last Mayor for a Day of the 2017-18 school year on May 4.

Mayor for a Day Donovan was selected for the post because he is “a positive leader through words and actions,” according to school officials. Donovan serves on the student council and was part of a students-only leadership training program.

During his term, he will be meeting with several officials as well as get an insider’s view of the City’s day-to-day operations.

Mayor for a Day Donovan and Mayor Blad will also be part of the celebration of Better World Day at PCCS. The day celebrates student efforts that have helped to create a better world.

During the school year, a new Mayor for a Day is chosen from the city’s middle and high schools once a month. The selection is made by the school and a different school is represented each month.

The Mayor for a Day program will begin again in the fall.