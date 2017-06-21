ISU Credit Union pays off local school district's unpaid lunch balances

ISU Credit Union pays off local school district's unpaid school lunch balances.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - ISU Credit Union paid off Bonneville and Idaho Falls School District's total unpaid school lunch balances.

Credit union officials said Bonneville's outstanding balance was $1,035, and Idaho Falls's outstanding balance was $1,963.50.

Representatives from the credit union presented the check for District #93 to the School Board on June 14 at their monthly meeting.

President and CEO of ISU Credit Union Rob Taylor said, “We are happy to be able to help the districts so they can focus their energy on other areas of need.”