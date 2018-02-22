Kevin Satterlee kicks off ISU presidential candidate tour

Kevin Satterlee speaking at the forum on the ISU campus in Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University is welcoming its five finalist in the presidential search. Each finalist will visit campuses in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Meridian to meet with faculty, students, and the community.

Thursday's candidate was Kevin Satterlee. He is currently the chief operating officer and vice president at Boise State University. He is a 4th generation Idahoan who has 20 years of experience working within Idaho's higher education schools.

"I think there's fantastic potential here. The way this community rallies around this institution and the things we can accomplish working together -- building relationships with the community -- I think that it's got a fantastic future," said Satterlee.

The next candidate will be Laura Woodworth-Ney on Monday.

Videos of each candidate will be online after their visits.