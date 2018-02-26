Rigby High School students preparing for performance

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's almost show time for students at Rigby High School. The drama department is getting ready to perform "Fiddler on the Roof."

"They are very excited. The cast and crew have been working really hard and they can't wait to present their work to an audience," says Jesse Arnold, drama teacher.

Students at Rigby High School have been rehearsing since January.

"'Fiddler on the Roof' is a play I've wanted to do since I was 14 years old and it's been one of the first plays I've wanted to do since I decided to become a drama teacher and my first couple of years teaching here I thought it's not quite the time, but based on the work my cast did last year, I thought, okay now we're ready," says Arnold.

Arnold says he enjoys working with these students and seeing their growth.

"I feel incredibly blessed and humbled to work with them every day. I show up to rehearsal I give them direction and they take that direction and they run with it. They bring their own ideas into it and it's just been amazing to see them evolve from where they started and we still have a few more weeks so we're excited to see where it goes."

Senior, Braden Williams, landed the lead role. This is his first lead role in a major musical.

"Kind of in-between, I'm both excited and nervous," says Williams.

He says he's really been getting into character.

"I didn't really know his character very much so over the course of our rehearsals I've been able to develop who Tevye actually is, I can portray it because I know who he is and what he is and what he wants."

Performances are March 8th, 9th,10th and 12th at 7 p.m. There will be tickets available at the door or you can get them online here.