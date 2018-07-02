Fire breaks out in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:

According to Idaho Falls Fire Department public information officer, Kerry Hammon, the fire has been contained.

It burned 15 to 20 acres of land.

Original Story:

A fire broke out at East Sunnyside Road and Trail Hollow Road in Ammon Sunday afternoon.

The fire burned about 5 acres, crews are still circling the fire and putting out hot spots. The winds are making it a challenge, crews say.

Crews from Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, and Ammon Fire departments responded to the fire. Assistance from the Bureau of Land Management was needed.

No structures are threatened, and crews don't know what started the fire yet.

Stick with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for more information as we receive it.