Flood Advisory for Caribou County

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 05:11 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 05:11 PM MDT

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Caribou County in Southeast Idaho.

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Snowmelt in Eastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho...

* Until noon MDT Wednesday

* At 940 AM MDT, ongoing snowmelt was causing minor flooding along

  the Blackfoot River from Highway 34 upstream to the Blackfoot

  Narrows. No immediate impacts were observed other than low lying

  seepage and ponding in pasture lands adjacent to the river.

This includes the following streams and drainages, Trail Creek, Dry Valley Creek, Slug Creek and the Blackfoot River.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means minor, non-threatening flooding is occurring or expected with little or no damage to property or roads.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


