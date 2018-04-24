Flood Advisory for Caribou County

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Caribou County in Southeast Idaho.

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Snowmelt in Eastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho...

* Until noon MDT Wednesday

* At 940 AM MDT, ongoing snowmelt was causing minor flooding along

the Blackfoot River from Highway 34 upstream to the Blackfoot

Narrows. No immediate impacts were observed other than low lying

seepage and ponding in pasture lands adjacent to the river.

This includes the following streams and drainages, Trail Creek, Dry Valley Creek, Slug Creek and the Blackfoot River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means minor, non-threatening flooding is occurring or expected with little or no damage to property or roads.