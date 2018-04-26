Flood Watch issued for Henry's Fork
REXBURG - The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Watch for areas of Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties.
Remember, A Flood Watch means that flooding is possible, but not imminent in the Watch Area.
FLOOD WATCH
* From Saturday evening to Monday afternoon.
* At 10:15 AM Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.
* Minor Flooding is possible.
* Flood Stage is 9.5 feet.
* Forecast...Flood Stage may be reached by Saturday evening.
Fld Observed Forecast 6 AM
Location Stg Stg Day Time Fri Sat Sun
Henrys Fork Rex 9.5 7.8 Thu 10 AM 8.5 9.4 9.5