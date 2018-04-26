News

Flood Watch issued for Henry's Fork

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 05:32 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 05:33 PM MDT

REXBURG - The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flood Watch for areas of Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties. 

Remember, A Flood Watch means that flooding is possible, but not imminent in the Watch Area.

FLOOD WATCH

* From Saturday evening to Monday afternoon.

* At 10:15 AM Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.

* Minor Flooding is possible.

* Flood Stage is 9.5 feet.

* Forecast...Flood Stage may be reached by Saturday evening.

 

                       Fld     Observed           Forecast 6 AM

Location               Stg   Stg Day Time       Fri    Sat    Sun

Henrys Fork  Rex 9.5   7.8 Thu 10 AM      8.5    9.4    9.5

 

