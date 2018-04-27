Fremont County magistrate judge is named

Judge Faren Eddins

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Faren Z. Eddins has been named as the new Magistrate Judge for Fremont County. He will assume the position August 1.

The Seventh District Magistrates Commission announced Judge Eddins will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gilman J. Gardner.

Magistrates Commission Chair, Administrative District Judge Joel Tingey, announced the appointment following interviews with seven candidates in St. Anthony. Tingey said he was confident the people of Fremont County and the Seventh District would be well-served by Eddins.

Eddins attended Brigham Young University-Idaho. e received his Bachelor's Degree in 2003 and completed his law degree at the University of Idaho College of Law in 2007.

Judge Eddins has been in private practice since 2007. He began with the Moulton Law Office and became a partner in the newly formed Moulton and Eddins Law Office in 2016. is practice included general litigation, business representation, and criminal defense. e also served as the Teton County Public Defender.