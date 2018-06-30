High school duo represents Idaho in high school fishing world finals

High school duo represents Idaho in high school bass fishing world finals

FLORENCE, Ala. (KIDK/KIFI) - The 2018 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship is held on Pickwick Lake, Alabama. And once again, Idaho has a team in the tournament.

Junior Eyston Kunz and Senior Kyle Nicholson are students at Mountain View High School in Meridian. They are the only team from Idaho and representing the state in the national and world tournament this year. The bass fishing tournament is nothing new to this team. They fished the same lake at the finals in 2017.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Kyle Nicholson and Eyston Kunz bass fishing on Pickwick Lake, Alabama for the 2018 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. Photo courtesy Travis Kunz

This year there are 384 boats beginning the tournament Wednesday. The high school teams fish for three days leading up to the championship round Saturday. Each day ends with a weigh-in. The teams weigh their five best fish kept alive in a live-well. The first place team for day one tallied 25 pounds and 1 ounce, so the competition is stiff to make it into the championship round. Up for grabs is more than $150,000 in scholarships and prize money.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Eyston Kunz catches a bass on Pickwick Lake, Alabama in the 2018 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. Photo courtesy Travis Kunz

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Eyston Kunz and Kyle Nicholson on Pickwick Lake, Alabama for the 2018 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. Photo courtesy Travis Kunz

The Idaho team didn't make the championship round for this tournament, hosted by The Bass Federation and Fishing League Worldwide.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Eyston Kunz and Kyle Nicholson weigh-in at the 2018 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship. Photo courtesy Todd Kunz

The boys next head to Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee, for the Bassmaster High School Series National Championship July 31 through Aug. 4.