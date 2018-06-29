Highway planners look for input on improvements

Google Maps U.S. 20 at I-15 interchange in Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department is looking for public comments on several key projects that are currently scheduled to get underway in eastern Idaho over the next few years.

The projects are scheduled to start in 2019 and go through 2025.

They include:

Northgate Interchange. The interchange is a unique public-private partnership between the cities of Chubbuck and Pocatello, Bannock County, ITD, and private developers. The interchange is expected to begin in 2019.

Chubbuck Road Overpass. The I-86 and I-15 interchange will include modern design standards to improve safety and mobility. The project is intended to replace the current overpass. It is expected to start in 2022.

Fort Hall Interchange. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and ITD are partnering to replace the I-15 Fort Hall interchange. The current structure is aged and outdated. The project is scheduled to start in 2022.

I-15 / U.S. 20 Interchange. The interchange in Idaho Falls is currently under development. The intent of the project is to improve safety and mobility.

Chester to Ashton. ITD is evaluating several options to improve capacity and safety on U.S. 20 between Chester and Ashton.

The seven-year Idaho Transportation Investment Program includes other types of transportation as well, including bike and pedestrian facilities, railroad crossings, airports, and public transportation.

Comments can be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to ITIP – Comments, Attn: Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129. Paper or CD copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting Rush at (208) 334-8119 or by e-mail at adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov.

All comments on the draft will be reviewed after July 30. After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board, the ITIP is submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

All of the projects being considered in eastern Idaho and across the state can be found here.