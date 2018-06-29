2018 Independence Day celebration events

MGN Online

Below are the 2018 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, email natalie.nix@localnews8.com, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

IDAHO FALLS

Saturday, June 30 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - IF- Fireworks Cats Kids Paint at The Grape Van Gogh (383 A Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402) All ages are welcome. More HERE. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - IF - Patriotic Teddy and Flag at The Grape Van Gogh (383 A Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402) All ages are welcome. More HERE. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - IF - Rustic Flag at The Grape Van Gogh (383 A Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402) 18+ only. You may bring beer or wine. We provide stemmed glasses. More HERE. 6:00 p.m. - All American Throwdown Demo Derby & Concert at Sandy Downs (1860 E 65th S, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404). Watch Modifieds, Minis, and Trucks battle it out on the dirt, and then don't miss Royal Bliss LIVE immediately after the derby! More HERE.

Monday, July 2 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Firework Show & Old Time Fiddlers at Lincoln Court Retirement Community (850 Lincoln Dr, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401). The Old Time Fiddlers will kick off the event and fireworks will start once it gets dark. There will be light refreshments and drinks. More HERE.

Wednesday, July 4 7:15 a.m. Idaho Falls FireKracker 5k Fun Run More HERE. 9:00 a.m. Idaho Falls 4th of July Parade - Line up on Boulevard to see the floats. Don't forget to wear your red, white and blue. You can read the rules about reserving spots here. 4th of July Parade Food Drive - Be a part of a great cause and bring some canned food the 4th of July Parade to help those in need! The Mayor, City Council, and City Interfaith Leaders will be walking the parade route to help collect your donations. More HERE. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park 10 .m. to 10 p.m. Independence Day with Valerie! at Snake River Landing. More HERE. 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Riverfest 2018 at Snake River Landing (901 Pier View Dr, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402). Admission is free, activity wristbands are $10 and include knocker balls, bounce houses and other inflatable activities, and mechanical bull rides in the Stone's Kia Kids' Zone, and the College of Eastern Idaho horseback riding area. Feed the family with over 30 food booths, enjoy live music from the Teton Toyota Stage, Rexburg Motorsports ATV and Side by Side demonstration area, and the Ron Sayer Jeep demo area. More HERE. 9:00 p.m. Freedom Symphony - Under the direction of Eric Wenstrom, the Freedom Symphony will play a variety of patriotic and popular music at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Their performance will be broadcast to those in attendance at Snake River Landing. 10:03 p.m. Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display begins at Snake River Landing. You can read the rules about reserving spots here. View the map below. Melaleuca Freedom Celebration 2018 Map



RIGBY

Saturday, June 30 Spirit of America Celebration at Rigby/Jefferson County Lake - Live music, food vendors and activities (Volleyball, Make and Take Crafts, Cornhole Games, Face Painting, Henna Artist, Get Your Picture With East Idaho, Aquarium Mermaids, Paddleboard Rentals, Sandcastle Contest, Swimming, Bouncy Houses, Fun Run) for the entire family will be held all day. A 20-minute firework show will start at dark.



BLACKFOOT

Friday, June 29 9 a.m. to 11 p.m - Celebrate Blackfoot at Jensen Grove Park from. There will be activities like Sprint Boat Races, a Car Show, a ranch rodeo and events for all ages throughout the weekend. More HERE. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo ( 97 Park St, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 ). Both Friday and Saturday! More HERE.

Saturday, June 30 9 a.m. to 11 p.m - Celebrate Blackfoot at Jensen Grove Park. The event will conclude with an outstanding fireworks show. More HERE. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo ( 97 Park St, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 ). Both Friday and Saturday! More HERE.

Wednesday, July 4 8:00 a.m. - Big Piney Chuckwagon Days - Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association (371 N 230 E, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221) More HERE. 10:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. - Honoring the Names of the Fallen at Patriot Field. "Please join us at Patriot Field, Blackfoot, as we unveil the names of those Bingham County service members killed or missing in action while in the service of their Country. More HERE.

The ceremony will feature the Blackfoot Fire Department Pipe & Drum Corps as well as remarks by Stewart Portela, author of 'Heroes Among Us'" 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - 4th of July Community Barbecue Fundraiser at the Blackfoot Senior Center (20 E Pacific St, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221). There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, and a Watermelon Bash. More HERE.



POCATELLO

Tuesday, July 3 Bannock County Independence Celebration - Country music stars Joe Nichols and Trent Tomlinson will be performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-45. You can buy them HERE.

Wednesday, July 4 10 a.m. - Pocatello's 4th of July Parade - The 4th of July Parade will be returning to Old Town Pocatello. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will wind its way through Old Town Pocatello from the Old Town Pavilion to South 1st Street. This year’s theme is “Celebrate America.” You can view the route HERE. 10 p.m. - The Biggest Show in Idaho firework show starts at 10 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4. Residents who are scheduled for a Wednesday pickup of garbage, recycling and yard waste should still place their autocrats out by 7 a.m. The Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Wednesday, July 4.



FORT HALL

Tuesday, July 3 10:25 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Treaty Day Fireworks (Starts at Dusk) at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds. Free parking will be available at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds, at the Festival grounds, Tribal Business Center, and the Sho-Ban High School. Tune in to KUPI (99.1FM, 99.5FM, 99.9FM) for the synchronized firework music. More HERE.



REXBURG

Reminder from Rexburg Mayor Jerry L. Merrill about aerial fireworks HERE.

Wednesday, July 4 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Independence Day at Porter Park Join us for Independence Day at Porter park! 10 a.m. - 89th Independence Day Parade Theme “Rexburg: America’s Family Community” from Smith Park to Porter Park. Grand Marshal for 2018 is Melvin and Rama Griffeth.



MENAN

Wednesday, July 4 7:30 a.m. - Flag Raising 8:00 a.m.- 5K Run - No Entry Fee (Stephanie 440-6420) 8:00 a.m.- Pancake Breakfast - $5 Person, $20 Family 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - July 4th Car Show - No registration fees. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of 3550 E and the Menan-Lorenzo Hwy. The car show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Parade at 11 a.m. (NO car show access from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m.) To pre-register or for questions please contact Dennis Dole at 208-270-1268 or NBCCFInc@gmail.com. More HERE. 10:00 a.m. Booths 11:00 a.m. - Parade 1:00 p.m. - Kids Races 4:00 p.m. - Duck Race 9:00 p.m. - Retiring of the Flag DARK - Fireworks



MALAD

Tuesday, July 3 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Children's Parade at Malad Area Chamber of Commerce (30 N 100 W, Malad City, Idaho 83252). Children 12 and under are invited to dress up and decorate your bike, wagon, handcart, non-gas drivable toys in old western or patriotic colors, or just come and help ring in our Independence Day. Line up starts at 5:10 pm on North Main by the Drive-In. Parade steps off at 5:30 pm. The route is south on North Main to Allen Drug. West at the 4-way stop (Bannock). South on 1st West, ending at the Library/Park area with popsicles. The total route is less than a half mile. More HERE.

Wednesday, July 4 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Independence Day Parade The parade route starts on 200 West by the Elementary School. It goes south to 300 North where it heads east to North Main. It then proceeds south on North Main, with a stop at the Veterans Memorial for the National Anthem and Taps. The parade continues west on Bannock before heading north on 200 West and back to the Elementary School. More HERE. 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. - Malad's Got Talent Finals at Malad Area Chamber of Commerce (30 N 100 W, Malad City, Idaho 83252). More information on the contest HERE.



LAVA HOT SPRINGS

Wednesday, July 4 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Independence Day Fireworks Celebrate 4th of July in Lava Hot Springs. Fireworks start at dusk. Take in the view from anywhere in downtown Lava. Fireworks are set off from the North mountain. Bring your blankets and kick back with friends and family at the best small town firework show. No admission charged. More HERE.



MONTPELIER

Wednesday, July 4 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Montpelier 4th of July Celebration at N 4th St, Montpelier, ID 83254. Celebrate Independence Day with a Pancake Breakfast in the morning and Fireworks at dusk. The Rotary Club is asking for a donation of choice but not required. Show to start at approximately 10 p.m. Come early and enjoy the music. More HERE.



ISLAND PARK

Wednesday, July 4 8:00 p.m. - Boat Regatta - Judging in Welling Cove. More HERE. 10 p.m. to midnight - 4th of July Celebration/Fireworks at Lakeside Lodge (3857 Lakeside Lodge Lane, Island Park, Idaho 83429). More HERE.



RUPERT

Wednesday, July 4 Gymkana & Independence Day Celebration - Gymkana will start at 1:30 p.m. after the parade. There will be games until dark.



DRIGGS

Wednesday, July 4 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - City of Driggs Independence Day Celebration Moose Gumbo opening, and the Cadillacs be rocking the City Center Stage before the fireworks. 10:20 p.m. 20-minute Fireworks Display, launched from Ross Ave & First St area.



SODA SPRINGS

Wednesday, July 4 Soda Springs Independence Day Celebration - Fun Run, Parade, Free Carnival, bounce houses, face painting, Fireworks and Fun!



ASHTON

Wednesday, July 4 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - Rotary Breakfast in City Park -- $7/person 10:00 a.m. - Parade down Main Street After Parade in City Park--Flag Ceremony, Car Show, Booths, Entertainment until 2 p.m. 10:00 p.m. - Fireworks at NFHS Soccer Field



JACKSON, Wyo.

Wednesday, July 4 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Fourth of July 10K in Wilson, Wyoming at Friends of Pathways (20 E Simpson Ave, Jackson, Wyoming 83001). In its 39th year, this local race has gone to online registration:

https://friendsofpathways.org/events/4th-of-july-10k/ & https://fop10k.athlete360.com/. More HERE.



WEST YELLOWSTONE